Via Daily Caller:

A new report indicates that investigators are looking into whether another person at some point entered the Las Vegas mass shooter’s hotel suite.

According to NBC News, investigators are surprised by two things they found that could indicate others were in his rooms.

“A charger was found that does not match any of the cell phones that belonged to Stephen Paddock,” NBC reports. Also, “garage records show that during a period when Paddock’s car left the hotel garage, one of his key cards was used to get into his room.”

Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley was not in the country when Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel. He fired on 22,000 concertgoers on Sunday, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

