Via WSPA:

Police are looking for a person of interest after part of Asheville Regional Airport was evacuated after an explosive device was found Friday morning.

The suspicious package was discovered outside on the curb of Terminal Drive near baggage claim at about 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the package was an explosive device that was rendered safe by the Hazardous Device Team and removed.

Terminal Drive was temporarily closed, and baggage claim and the lobby were evacuated due to the package.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday, a spokeswoman said the airport is under normal operations and the terminal and drive had both reopened.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Asheville Regional Airport Police Department, the Asheville Police Department’s bomb squad, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

