Really? Then why didn’t you tell Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton not to accept his donations? Why did you let Michelle Obama praise him as a “wonderful person?” Why did you let the Obamas send their 18-year-old daughter Malia to work for Weinstein as an intern?

Weinstein was also quite welcome at the White House, visiting there 13 times during the presidency of Barack Obama, frequently visiting with the Obamas but also with people like Valerie Jarrett.