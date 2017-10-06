Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling whether to dismiss embattled Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with trusted confidante CIA Director Mike Pompeo, days after Tillerson reportedly referred to him as a “moron.”

Pompeo’s name recently surfaced as Tillerson’s potential successor due to his strong relationship with the president and the stability that comes with choosing a replacement from within the existing cabinet, according to Axios.

A member of Trump’s inner circle, Pompeo enjoys unique access to the president, delivering his daily briefings and offering consultation on all foreign policy decisions.

Trump was reportedly furious with Tillerson after reports of their discord captured the media’s attention, distracting from Trump’s Wednesday trip to Las Vegas to visit victims of the mass shooting that claimed 59 lives Sunday.

