De Blasio has let the city become a playground for the mentally ill

Via NY Daily News:

The city is facing twin homeless and mental illness crises under Mayor de Blasio that have led to people urinating and defecating in the streets, GOP mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis said Thursday in breakfast remarks to the Association for a Better New York.

“We have a homeless crisis that is epic. We have a mental illness crisis that is going unaddressed, and combined it has created a major issue for not only the individuals who are affected directly by living on the street, who are mentally ill and going untreated, but it’s also affecting the quality of life for the rest of the people in our city,” she said.

Malliotakis painted a picture of a city beset by “aggressive panhandling” and “public urination,” which she said had been “fostered by the policies that have come out of this administration.”

Keep reading…