About damn time.

Via The Hill:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is set to plead guilty to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Bergdahl is accused of deserting his station in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held captive by armed Taliban militants until his release in 2014.

President Trump has slammed Bergdahl as a “no-good traitor,” saying he “should have been executed.”

During his campaign, the real estate mogul proposed returning Bergdahl to the Taliban, or simply tossing him out of an airplane.

