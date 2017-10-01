Women can’t get birth control unless someone else pays for it.

Via Vox:

Regulations released by the Trump administration on Friday could jeopardize access to a medication that millions of Americans take every day and that saves countless lives every year.

This may not be how many Americans think about birth control, especially in a time when legislators around the country are cutting funding to clinics that provide it.

But it’s true: By allowing any employer to request a religious or moral exemption to the birth control coverage mandate established under President Barack Obama, the Trump administration is limiting access to one of the most common forms of life-saving medication available today.

