Sending a very clear message to North Korea.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump issued a cryptic message Thursday after meeting with military leaders at the White House, telling reporters, “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

“You guys know what this represents? Trump asked as journalists gathered in the White House state dining room while he posed for photographs with First Lady Melania Trump, the uniformed military leaders, and their spouses.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” Trump said.

Reporters asked Trump what he meant by his statement.

“It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm,” he said.

Questioning reporters continued to press Trump on what he meant by the word “storm.” One journalist asked if he was referring to Iran or the Islamic State.

“You’ll find out,” Trump responded.

