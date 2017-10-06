Bet she wants to take that back now.

Via Free Beacon:

Then-First Lady Michelle Obama praised movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, now facing accusations of decades of sexual harassment, as a “wonderful human being” and a “good friend” in 2013.

The New York Times reported Thursday on extensive sexual harassment claims made by women against Weinstein, including unwanted contact and inappropriate remarks. According to the report, the Democratic megadonor has reached at least eight settlements with women.

Weinstein has donated nearly $600,000 to Democrats and hosted high-priced fundraisers for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Democrats have been pressured to return the donations and some already have.

