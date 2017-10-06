Via The Blaze:

Court documents show that the California public school teacher arrested last week at the University of California, Berkeley, on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest has since 2009 racked up a list of fire-worthy offenses, including recruiting students to participate in protests facilitated by the militant left-wing group, By Any Means Necessary, and transporting students to protests without permission in her personal vehicle.

Yvette Felarca (cited in some court documents as “Yvonne”), a Berkeley Unified School District middle school teacher, was arrested Sept. 26 during a Free Speech Week protest on campus that turned violent.

Felarca is already under indictment for “assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, participating in a riot, and inciting a riot” when she was caught on video punching a man in the stomach and screaming, “Get the f*** off our streets!” during a June 2016 white supremacist protest in Sacramento. Felarca later stated her actions were “not a crime.”

Felarca is an outspoken leader of BAMN, an arm of the violent, self-proclaimed “anti-fascist” group Antifa. Felarca was placed on paid administrative leave in September 2016 while BUSD investigated “concerns [Felarca] may have engaged in inappropriate conduct,” a case document shows. The letter informing Felarca of her administrative leave says the leave “[was] not intended to be disciplinary.”

In October 2016, Felarca filed a lawsuit against BUSD (Yvette Felarca v. Berkeley Unified School District et al.) alleging the district violated her First Amendment rights by placing her on involuntary leave for her participation in a political protest. The case claimed in its introduction that Felarca “has received only positive evaluations over her ten years of teaching with BUSD” and said the defendants were conducting “a political witch-hunt against [Felarca].”

Felarca, a member of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, returned to the classroom in November, at which time she was presented with a “Notice of Unprofessional Conduct.” Felarca submitted as evidence the November letter and a “Notice of Unprofessional Conduct/Unsatisfactory Performance” from June 2016 as exhibits I and A, respectively, revealed during the case proceedings.

“Exhibit A” states Felarca “repeatedly solicited students to participate in protests against the proposed charter school in the District” and was issued a formal reprimand for her “improper involvement of children in this matter.” In 2011, the notice says, Felarca promised parents and students a trip to a rally at UC-Berkeley before obtaining permission from the principal to take them. The principal ultimately denied Felarca permission, because “it was an opportunity for [Felarca] to indoctrinate students and use them to support [her] own political agenda.” Felarca acted “unprofessionally toward [the principal] when she denied [her] permission.”

