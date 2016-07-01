Comrade Kristof gives Dear Leader some love.

Via Washington Examiner:

Liberal New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof said he noticed “positive changes” in North Korea during his recent visit there, even though he admitted that some aspects of the country were unsettling.

In an op-ed published Thursday, Kristof said all of North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un, is prepped for war and that they are trained to believe that they would win it.

“Still, for all the shadow of possible war, North Korea has had some positive changes,” he wrote. “The famine is over (although malnutrition still leaves one in four children stunted), the economy has developed and government officials are far more open and savvy than a generation ago. … North Korea is no longer hermetically sealed, and South Korean pop music and soap operas are smuggled in on flash drives and DVDs from China (watching them is a serious criminal offense). There is also an intranet — a rigidly controlled domestic version of the internet — and students learn English from about the third grade.”

Recent reports, however, have said that tightened international sanctions against North Korea, combined with a draught, have further worsened the country’s economic conditions and threatened a new famine.