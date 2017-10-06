Gee, what makes Weinstein different from Bill O’Reilly? Hmm…

Via Grabien:

One might think that after one of the biggest names in Hollywood — someone whose made a name for himself working alongside progressive and feminist causes — was shockingly revealed as having covered up decades of sexual abuse, America’s late-night hosts would have a field day.

Instead, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert came up … dry.

The only mention of Harvey Weinstein on all of the late-night shows combined came on “The Daily Show,” during a segment on Cam Newton. The “joke,” featured above, was literally nothing more than Noah pretending to be Cam Newton and saying to reporters at a press conference “Look, Harvey Weinstein!”

Contrast this with the treatment these hosts gave Fox News after reports of sexual harassment surfaced. Bill O’Reilly was joyfully raked over the coals show after show.

“Was Bill Cosby too busy” to defend O’Reilly, Seth Meyers mocked.

