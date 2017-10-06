Hypocritical Lisa Bloom is a second generation leftist ambulance chaser, the daughter of Gloria Allred. Bloom has played the defender of wronged women to do in multiple people in the past including Bill O’Reilly and to attack Donald Trump.

So this effort on behalf of the repulsive Weinstein just exposes again how hypocritical liberals can be. Weinstein was good to harass women for decades as long as he was donating to the Democrats. Now that he’s caught, it’s a plot against him and ‘he’s learned his lesson.’

And of course, there’s one more thing.

Bloom has a movie deal in development with…Harvey Weinstein.

