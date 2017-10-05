Charles Blow outdoes himself.

Via NYT:

We are once again in the throes of a worn and increasingly fruitless post-massacre protocol that ritualizes our stages of grief and anesthetizes our expectations of action.

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, taking a sniper’s position on the32nd floor of a hotel, rained bullets down on a country music concert, killing 59 at latest count and injuring over 500 others.

We have had our initial shock and outrage. We have had our sending of prayers, our thoughts-are-with-yous, moments of silence and mournful vigils.

We have had our recognizing of heroes, honoring of emergency medical workers and praising of community spirit. […]

The increasingly incoherent televangelist Pat Robertson went so far as to blame the Las Vegas shooting on a culture of disrespect, including “profound disrespect of our president” and “disrespect, now, for our national anthem.”

So, let me get this straight: Because Americans refuse to respect a bigoted, white supremacist, misogynist, transphobic bully with fascist leanings and Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem to quietly protest racial injustice and police violence, Paddock shot up a country music festival? Ummm, yeah, right.

But in a way, the gun-control debate had been dying all along.