Because Ashley Judd, one of the allegedly harassed women, is such a right-winger.

Via Daily Mail:

Harvey Weinstein believes the allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour against him are part of a right-wing ‘conspiracy’ to take him down, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Hollywood mogul thinks that shadowy right wing forces are ‘out to get me’ and that he is being targeted for his liberal views.

In an echo of his close friend Hillary Clinton’s notorious claim that ‘a vast right-wing conspiracy’ was out to get her and her husband, the Democratic supporter is making the claim to those around him – despite his admission

Weinstein believes a team of lawyers linked to conservative groups have been digging up dirt on him and that other prominent Democrat supporters will be attacked next.

