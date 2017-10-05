Democrats are completely messed up, their leader is barely coherent. Republicans should be able to run rings around them. Instead, we still see Republicans caving at every turn.

From Free Beacon:

MSNBC Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt reported Thursday there is a “long-simmering and very ugly divide” inside the House Democratic Caucus that has spilled into the open with renewed calls from House Democrats for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to step down as minority leader.

Host Chris Jansing asked Hunt about Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez (Calif.), vice chair of the caucus, saying in a Thursday interview that “it’s time” for Pelosi to step down from her leadership position.

“I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus and I do think it’s time to pass a torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be a part of that transition,” Sanchez told reporters from the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times. “I think there comes a time when you need to pass that torch. And I think it’s time.”

“What you’re seeing is a long-simmering and very ugly divide and argument inside the Democratic Conference going out into the open,” Hunt said.

Keep reading…