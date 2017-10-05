This seems to be something everyone can agree on. But how many mass shootings actually used this? In my recollection, I think this is the only one.

Via Free Beacon:

The National Rifle Association requested on Thursday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives review their 2010 decision declaring bump stock devices legal under federal law.

The group’s leadership said that while some politicians have called for more gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, it believes new gun-control measures would be ineffective at preventing future attacks.

“In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented,” Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox said in a joint statement. “Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world.”

