He blamed it on the culture of the 60s. He’s donated $600,000 to Democratic candidates but it’s all cool because he’s going to fight the NRA and Trump to deflect people. And this year, he hired Malia Obama to work for him.

Why is this guy not being prosecuted?

Via Washington Examiner:

Legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will channel his anger at himself for sexually harassing women for the last 40 years into trying to take down the NRA and President Trump.

The New York Times reported that the Hollywood mogul has a number of former colleagues, including actress Ashley Judd, claiming that he made unwelcomed advances on them. The producer plans to take a leave of absence from work to “deal with this issue head on.”

“I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention,” Weinstein wrote in a statement. “I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.”

He added, “I”m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party.”

Weinstein was accused of forcing women into sex or sexually harassing them in exchange for career advancement or a closer relationship with the Hollywood power player.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” he sorrily admitted. “Though I am trying to do better.”