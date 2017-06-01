Well done, Moonbeam.

Via ABC News:

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the “sanctuary state” legislation on Thursday, extending protections statewide for undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Start Jan. 1, 2018, the bill bars police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement in most cases.

California is home to an estimated 2.3 million undocumented immigrants.

Opponents of SB 54 had argued that the legislation was an invitation to the world to enter and reside illegally in California.