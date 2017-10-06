This would explain the reinvigoration of her anti-white man zeal.

Via The Hill:

The Trump administration is delaying Obama-era updates for nutritional facts labels on packaged foods.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a proposed rule Friday to delay compliance deadlines to the rule finalized in 2016 by a year and a half.

Manufactures with annual food sales of $10 million or more would have until Jan. 1, 2020, to come into compliance, and manufacturers with less than $10 million in annual food sales would have until Jan. 1, 2021.

Under the new rules, manufactures are required to add a percent daily value for added sugars, make serving sizes more closely reflect the amount of food people eat, change the label format to make the number of calories more prominent and update the list of vitamins and nutrients.