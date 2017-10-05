BLM also debuted this catchy new battlecry, “The revolution will not uphold the Constitution!”

Via Fox News:

A celebration of free speech at William & Mary College in Virginia took an unexpected turn last week when protesters from Black Lives Matter swarmed the stage and forced organizers to end the event.

“Liberalism is white supremacy!” the protesters shouted, and “ACLU, you protect Hitler too!”

The disruption occurred before Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, could give a planned speech on freedom of expression.

The protesters livestreamed the demonstration on Facebook and were heard shouting other slogans, including, “The oppressed are not impressed!,” “Blood on your hands!,” and “The revolution will not uphold the Constitution!”