One problem, they can’t find the tape.

Via Newsweek:

A former producer on The Apprentice has said President Donald Trump made “unfathomably despicable” racist comments while on the set of the show. The news about the remarks, disclosed by Bill Pruitt on NPR’s Embedded podcast released Wednesday, were allegedly captured on videos that he said “are somewhere, in some warehouse.

Speculation that there were offensive remarks present on outtakes of the NBC reality show, which Trump hosted for 14 seasons (he remains an executive producer), first emerged in the final days of last year’s election campaign. After an Access Hollywood audio tape leaked on which Trump could be heard bragging to host Billy Bush about committing sexual assault, Pruitt tweeted that when it came to Trump tapes, “there are far worse.” He added that it was “just the beginning.”

Another producer, Chris Nee, later said she had heard from “producers/crew” that one of those “far worse” things was Trump using the n-word.

Due to nondisclosure agreements they had signed, Pruitt and other producers did not disclose what was on the tapes. However, speaking to NPR, Pruitt suggested that the now-president made a host of offensive statements that were caught on camera.

“We recorded constantly, we went into the boardroom to set up discussions about how and who should get fired [on the show] without talking and saying directly who got fired, so there was a big ,long exchange, all of which was recorded,” he said. “Out of those exchanges came some really unfathomably despicable words said by this guy who is a TV star. I heard it, I watched it and those things are somewhere in some warehouse.”