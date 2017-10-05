Video of the airstrikes:

Via Newsweek:

Russia said Wednesday that one of its strikes had left the leader of Al-Qaeda in Syria Abu Mohammed al-Jolani in a “critical condition” and that he had lost an arm.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the strike killed 12 commanders of the faction Jabhat Fateh al-Sham that claimed to have disbanded from Al-Qaeda last year in a move that Western officials said was only to improve its image internationally. The group is now the predominant force in the jihadist coalition in northern Syria known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS.

vMoscow said the closed military aide of Jolani, Ahmad al-Ghizai, was killed in the strike. It added that it had received intelligence of the men’s whereabouts on Tuesday and acted when they arrived for a meeting. It did not disclose the precise location of the strike.

“As a result of the strike, the leader of Jabhat al-Nusra Abu Mohammed al-Jolani received multiple serious shrapnel wounds, lost an arm and is in a critical condition, according to several independent sources,” Konashenkov said in a statement.

Russian authorities said that the strike, carried out by Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 jets, was in retaliation for an attack by jihadists against Russian military police in the northwest Syrian province of Idlib on September 18.