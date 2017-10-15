Title 7 protects you from discrimination based on gender. Not what gender you think you are.

Via ABC:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has formally determined that a 1964 federal civil rights law does not protect transgender workers from employment discrimination, upending previous guidance issued under the Obama administration.

In a memo to all federal prosecutors and obtained by CNN, Sessions states that “Title VII’s prohibition on sex discrimination encompasses discrimination between men and women but does not encompass discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status.”

“This is a conclusion of law, not policy,” Sessions said, adding that the department will take this new position in all “pending and future matters.”

Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

