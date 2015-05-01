Wasn’t he just stating a fact?

Alfred MacDonald left University of Texas at San Antonio after feeling ‘difficult to stay motivated’.

He had made the comments during an out-of-class conversation with another graduate student. They had been discussing the ‘religious leanings of philosophy professors.’

He pointed out that in some Muslim countries, he could be executed for being bisexual.

A few days after the conversation, he was called in for a meeting with Dr Eve Browning. She is the Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Classics at the University of Texas at San Antonio. MacDonald studied here at the time.

This event took place in September 2016 but Alfred MacDonald only went public with it this summer.

Dr Eve Browning said if his behavior continued, he would be referred to the student conduct board. She said they would recommend dismissal.

A university head of department threatened a bisexual student with dismissal after he made a comment regarding LGBTI executions in Islamic countries.

