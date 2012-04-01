Via Khaleej Times:

The Dubai public prosecution is seeking the strictest penalty to be inflicted on a woman accused of contempt and disrespect of the Holy Quran.

According to the prosecution arraignment sheet, the 36-year-old Indonesian maid made contempt of and ridiculed the Holy Quran by sitting on it at her sponsor’s house. She was charged in the Court of First Instance.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge in the court. “I did not mean any disrespect, your honour. I am a Muslim too,” the defendant replied to the presiding judge Erfan Attieh, who asked whether it was common in her country to sit on the Holy Quran when swearing.

The incident was reported at Al Rashidiya police station on August 30.

“I was on duty at Al Rashidiya police station when the complainant came at around 4 pm with the defendant. She said that the accused brought the Holy Quran from her room and then put it on the floor and then sat on the book,” a police officer told the prosecutor.

The employer had suspicions the maid was practicing witchcraft in the backyard of the house and confronted her but the latter denied claiming she was only carrying out her cleaning duties. […]

The investigating prosecutors then referred her to court and recommended that she be given the most severe penalty, as per the Federal Criminal Procedures Law.