"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand." – Thomas Gunderson, survivor of the Vegas massacre pic.twitter.com/HeuBCuK7d6

Via Free Beacon:

Las Vegas shooting survivor Thomas Gunderson was shot in the leg during Sunday night’s attack, but he still stood to greet the president and first lady when they visited him at the hospital.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Last Vegas on Wednesday to speak with doctors, law enforcement officers, first responders, and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

With over 500 people injured in the attack, the Trumps visited one of the hospitals where survivors are recovering. Gunderson was one of the many people who sustained injuries from being shot and spoke with the president and first lady during their trip.

