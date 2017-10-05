The Hill did the same thing on the same subject.

Via Free Beacon:

The New York Times falsely reported earlier this week that the Trump administration was blocking food stamp recipients in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico from using the federal subsistence to eat hot meals.

On Tuesday, the Times reported Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló complained, “the federal government had denied a request to allow hurricane victims in Puerto Rico who use food stamps to redeem them at fast-food restaurants and other places that serve prepared hot meals.”

“He [Rosselló ] said he was pursuing the issue with federal officials and was hoping the waiver would come soon,” the Times reported.

