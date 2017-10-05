Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.) said Wednesday there is no “specific evidence” of collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian-linked Facebook ads.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Speier, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, about the subject on “The Lead.” CNN reported Wednesday that a number of Russian-linked ads on Facebook targeted Michigan and Wisconsin, which Trump flipped from blue to red in 2016.

“Do you know of any evidence right now that anyone in the United States, whether they were associated with the Trump campaign or not, helped these Russian operatives with information about where to target these ads or voters to target?” Tapper asked.

“We don’t have any specific evidence,” Speier said. “But these were sophisticated persons who were doing the targeting.”

Keep reading…