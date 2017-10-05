This is the left. This is what they believe.

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) thanked a “Dreamer’s” parents Wednesday for bringing him to the United States illegally.

Pelosi made the remark during a town hall with CNN’s Chris Cuomo where she took a question from “Dreamer” Adrian Reyna.

Dreamers are individuals who were brought illegally to the United States as children. Former president Barack Obama’s administration provided cover to Dreamers from possible deportation to their countries of origin with the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) executive order in 2012.

The Trump administration rescinded the order last month and called on Congress to replace it within six months. Reyna expressed concern about Democrats coming to a deal with President Donald Trump about illegal immigration and Dreamers.

