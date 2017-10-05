Hillary the great Unifier.

Via Free Beacon:

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Donald Trump participated in a bipartisan protest of two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton outside of her book tour event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Tuesday.

Clinton spoke to more than 2,500 supporters at a sold-out event at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, where attendees paid $50 to $375 to see her promote her 2016 election book, What Happened, according to the Palm Beach Post.

In addition to discussing “common-sense gun reform” following the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night, Clinton addressed climate change and blamed her 2016 presidential loss on a “perfect storm” of negative media coverage, the FBI investigation into her private email server, and “information warfare waged against us from within the Kremlin.”

