Probably true. But that’s not going to go over well.

Via Daily Caller:

French President Emmanuel Macron was caught on camera Wednesday saying workers protesting his economic policies should “stop stirring up sh*t” and get a job instead.

Macron visited a struggling car parts plant in south-west France with workers facing the possibility of lay offs protesting outside the factory. The president was told that another plant 93 miles away was looking for workers as he discussed clashes between police and protestors.

“There are some who’d be better off seeing if they could get a job there rather than stirring up shit,” Macron said in the recording. “Some of them have got the qualifications to do it.”

