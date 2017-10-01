Of course he scheduled a trip to a completely gun free city.

Via NBC:

Chicago police are looking into reports that gunman in the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting may have booked a hotel room overlooking Lollapalooza months before the massacre.

“We are aware of recent media reports concerning Chicago and the Blackhawkstone hotel,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Thursday morning.

In a statement, the department said it has “been in communication with our federal partners.”

“As you saw earlier this week the city conducts extensive public safety planning and training around major events, in close coordination with our law enforcement partners, to ensure public safety,” the statement read.

Keep reading…