What a liar.

Via Mercury News:

Jimmy Kimmel is learning that there are consequences to getting political — even if it’s for a worthy cause.

Ever since the late-night show host began crusading against the effort by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, there have been “incidents with Trump supporters” that have forced him to increase security at his show tapings.

Sources close “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tell the website The Blast that the comedian has had some issues with protestors who don’t appreciate his criticism of Trump and his support of Obamacare. In response to protesters, the show has increased personnel at both the front and back entrances. This personnel consists of highly-trained, off-duty police officers.

Keep reading…