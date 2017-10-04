She didn’t know what was coming into the house?

Via Daily Caller:

A statement from Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter, was delivered by an attorney Wednesday, claiming that she had no idea he was “planning violence.”

The lawyer, Matt Lombard, read, “I am a mother and a grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones. I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen. A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family.”

