Suck it up, social justice warriors. Update to this story.

Via IJR:

Just days ago, a Marine veteran and the owner of a sports restaurant pulled the plug on the NFL to protest the “disrespect” of professional football players during the national anthem.

When Bill DeFries met with his leadership team to discuss cutting off the NFL from his Beef O’Brady’s restaurant TVs, he didn’t know what the move would mean.

DeFries told Fox News that when he called to get a refund on his DirecTV NFL package, he was told he’d have to eat the $6,000 fee. DirecTV told him it was giving refunds only to residential customers and not business accounts. He said that his restaurant has formally requested a refund.

But then something happened.

DeFries told the Dayton Daily News that people have been coming. In droves:

“Every day our sales have been up between 200 and 300 percent. People we have never seen before are driving hours to support us and the employees. We have received heart-warming and supportive phone calls, emails and direct messages from people all over the United States thanking us.”

