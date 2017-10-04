Reports are conflicting but indicate 3 Americans may have been killed.

Via Fox News:

A squad of U.S. Special Operations troops were ambushed in Niger, near the border with Mali, U.S. officials told Fox News Wednesday.

U.S. Africa Command confirmed that a joint patrol of U.S. and Nigerien soliders came under fire in the southwestern part of the country. The statement did not mention any casualties, but officials are concerned there may be fatalities.

The officials told Fox News that between eight and 10 troops were part of the patrol.

The U.S. military set up a drone base in Niger in 2013 as part of a continuing effort against extremist organizations in West Africa. The landlocked country is one of the poorest nations in the world.

Niger shares a border with Nigeria, where Boko Haram controls part of the country. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Mahgreb is also active in the region.