Via Telegraph:

A chess player banned from the Iranian national women’s team for attending an international competition without wearing an Islamic headscarf has joined the US team.

Dorsa Derakhshani refused to wear the headscarf, known as the hijab, during the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess tournament in February, and joined the U.S. national team.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has required women to wear the hijab in public places.

Dorsa’s registration has been altered on the world governing body Fide’s website and the switch to the United States Chess Federation confirmed by the president of Iran’s chess federation, Mehrdad Pahlevanzadeh.