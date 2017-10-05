Keeping it classy.

Via The Blaze:

The Bennington Banner, a newspaper publisher in Vermont, was excoriated on social media over a highly offensive cartoon they published seemingly making a joke out of the victims of the horrible Las Vegas massacre.[…]

The president of New England Newspapers Inc. offered an apology for the cartoon Tuesday.

“Dear Reader,” the statement began. “On Tuesday, the Banner published a cartoon that many people, including me, found to be insulting and in bad taste. We regret and apologize for publishing the cartoon.”

“The decision to publish was made in haste,” he explained. “We are addressing the matter internally.”

“The gravity of our error in judgment was magnified by the fact that one of victims of the unspeakable horror was a native of Dorset, whose family and friends must have been particularly offended by this cartoon,” he continued.

“As the president of the company,” the statement concluded, “the responsibility for the grievous error is mine, and I apologize to the entire Bennington community that the Banner was so insensitive.”

