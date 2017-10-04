Via Daily Mail:

The mystery man at the center of one of the most haunting images from the Las Vegas massacre has been revealed as a young US Army soldier who bravely ran into the danger zone to help others.

Matthew Cobos was photographed on Sunday night lying on top of a young woman in an attempt to shield her from the barrage of bullets tearing through the air around them.

The powerful image quickly went viral as news spread that a gunman had opened fire on the 22,000 country music fans at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Cobos and the young woman ended up on the ground when panicked concert-goers tried to escape the deadly gunfire pounding down on them as the gunman fired from across the street on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino.

midst the terror, Cobos tried to protect the woman by bravely shielding her body with his own.

DailyMail.com understand Cobos also covered the blonde woman’s eyes in a bid to stop her from seeing the carnage around them. The photo shows the moment his hand attempted to protect her face.

Moments later, Cobos and the woman got up and they ran to safety behind a nearby car.

When the photo first emerged, it wasn’t clear if the woman was dead or seriously injured. But the man who took it, Getty photographer David Becker, revealed on Tuesday that the couple had managed to run away seconds after the photo was snapped.

However, DailyMail.com has since learned that once Cobos got the woman to safety, he then ran back into the danger zone to help others who had been injured.

He is understood to have used his belt as a tourniquet to stop people bleeding and even put his finger in bullet holes of some who had been shot.

Keep reading…