An elementary school in Massachusetts has decided to cancel all Halloween events, saying the holiday is not inclusive and can be awkward for some children. Perhaps for this year only, the rejection of Halloween would open the door for an important history lesson which the school could remember instead.

“Halloween is a holiday that not all families celebrate and — for a variety of reasons — some Mitchell families keep their children home from school on that day,” Gregory Bayse, principal of Mitchell Elementary School in Needham, wrote in a letter to families, local ABC channel WCVB reported. He quoted one teacher who said there was “awkwardness planning a class celebration knowing that not all of her students would be able to participate.”

Bayse admitted, “For many years Mitchell has celebrated Halloween in class parties and a parade of students in costume.” Even so, he said that the faculty was “near-unanimous in believing” that the school should stop hosting Halloween events.

“I recognize that this decision will be disappointing to some,” the principal wrote. He insisted, however, that “in the long-term any change towards including all children is a positive change that will benefit our students and our community.”

At least one dad expressed his disappointment that the Halloween events would be canceled. “It’s fun! I can’t see why people want to preclude kids from having fun, and enjoy something that’s more cultural,” Jon Cohan, the father of two girls, told CBS Boston. “There’s no real religious significance to anything about Halloween. It’s just a thing where kids get candy.”

Another dad, however, said he was fine with the change. “I don’t feel it’s related to overall learning,” Matthew Roy told the station. “It’s important for kids to have fun but it is a choice, per family. We definitely like to celebrate with our kids.”

