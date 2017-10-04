Actions have consequences.

RARITAN TWP. — In response to the ongoing controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, the owner of Flemington Car and Truck Country has pulled the dealership’s ads from broadcasts of games for the remainder of the 2017 season.

“The National Football League and its owners have shown their fans and marketing partners that they do not have a comprehensive policy to ensure that players stand and show respect for America and our flag during the playing of the national anthem,” Steve Kalafer said in a statement. “We have cancelled all of our NFL advertising on the Optimum and Infinity (cable) networks.”

Kalafer is also part of the Somerset Patriots’ ownership group, an independent professional baseball team based in Somerset County.

