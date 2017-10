Baffling.

Trudeau disgracefully refuses to mention ISIS flag or radical Islamist ideology of attacker, tries to change the channel to white supremacy.

In what seems to be a parody of his own insane political correctness, Justin Trudeau shared a post about white supremacy and referenced it as a response to the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Edmonton.

The original post was made by Liberal MP Maryam Monsef on September 30th – before the Edmonton attack.

Keep reading…