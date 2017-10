One of the stupider celebrity tweets ever.

Via Free Beacon:

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain insisted on Tuesday that it takes months to obtain an X-ray in America, compared to minutes to purchase an AR-15.

Chastain is known for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, and The Martian. In a tweet on Tuesday, she included the handle for her less popular pro-gun control movie Miss Sloane, which in December 2016 had one of the worst opening weekends of all-time.

