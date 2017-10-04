Once again, the outright ignorance of there people, who don’t even understand that a suppressor doesn’t silence the sound. The shooter didn’t and couldn’t have used a suppressor, but yes, somehow stopping them from being available is ‘policy that would do something?’

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle cruelly mocked hunters who use firearm suppressors to protect themselves from hearing loss on Wednesday.

USA Today’s Heidi Przybyla told Ruhle that trump was not expected to talk about gun control during his visit to Las Vegas and reminded viewers that many Republicans want to legalize firearm suppressors.

Using firearms — especially repeatedly — can cause severe hearing loss, which is why so many firearm enthusiasts choose to equip their guns with suppressors to lessen the damage. But Ruhle didn’t seem to care.

“Because the hunters, their ears were hurting,” Ruhle mocked, putting her hands over her ears. “Because those hunters, their ears were hurting.”

Przybyla, unbothered by Ruhle’s mocking of hunters who face hearing damage, claimed that the Las Vegas shooting would’ve been much worse if the gunman had access to a suppressor. She asserted that people would not know where the shooting was coming from if the gun were suppressed.