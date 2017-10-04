Prior to the age of Obama, focus was still mainly on viewing everyone as an individual and treating everyone equally. Now after eight years of playing identity politics, this is where we are.

Via Free Beacon:

The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor is offering grants up to $450,000 for institutions of higher learning and non-profit organizations to develop “intersectional programming.”

Grants starting at $250,000 will be expended eligible applicants to “promote and protect the human rights of persons with disabilities, women and girls, LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex) persons, and other marginalized individuals.”

The bureau notes it has some $900,000 to spend on this project.

