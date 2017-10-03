The story says that violence by terrorism caused only 3,412 deaths. They conveniently only count terror deaths in America. And they begin the counting AFTER Sept 11. Not to mention they expand the assessment of what qualifies as a ‘mass shooting’ till it’s almost nonsensical to our common understanding and contract the assessment of what counts as terrorism.

Via CNN:

(CNN)In the wake of one of the worst massacres in modern American history, our government’s highest leaders will be silent about why things like this keep happening.

“Warmest condolences” will be tweeted to families of those who lost their lives, minutes of mourning will pass and murmurs of mental health issues and lone-wolf actors will taper into silence. Taming homegrown terror and tightening gun control will be dismissed as inappropriate or unnecessary politicizing of a tragedy and quickly become secondary to more pressing issues on the administration’s agenda. America has been here before.

In fact, America has been here 273 times in 2017 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which compiles deaths and injuries from shooting incidents and defines a mass shooting as any incident where four or more people are wounded or killed. According to their tally, there have also been 11,698 deaths as a result of gun violence so far this year. Between 2001 and 2014, 440,095 deaths by firearms occurred on US soil, while deaths by terrorism during those years numbered 3,412. Today, America faces approximately one mass shooting per day on average.

