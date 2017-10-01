Via Fox 10 Phoenix:

PHOENIX (AP) – A federal judge has upheld the validity of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s pardon despite claims from critics that letting his clemency stand would encourage officials to disobey future court orders.

Judge Susan Bolton cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent Wednesday when she formally dismissed the criminal case against the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.

Two months ago, Bolton found Arpaio guilty of disobeying a court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

