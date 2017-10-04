Not only didn’t she apologize, but she continued to attack him and went on Univision wearing a shirt that said ‘Nasty’ to continue to hype the political attack. They seem to forget this was precipitated by the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz falsely claiming Trump and the volunteers were committing ‘genocide.’

Via Free Beacon:

A panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday falsely reported an “apology” that never took place between San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and President Donald Trump and was based on an inaccurate subtitle.

Leading up to the president’s visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Trump and the San Juan mayor had exchanged jabs over Twitter and through television over the disaster response.

The next day, the “Morning Joe” panel showed a clip of the initial interaction between Trump and Cruz upon his arrival in Puerto Rico. The video included incomplete subtitles, reading:

“Sir, I don’t want to upset you [Inaudible], but it’s not about politics.”

Keep reading…