“Don’t let a crisis go to waste” – Rahm Emanuel

Via Daily Caller:

It has always bugged me how fake news media helps Leftists portray themselves morally superior, more caring and compassionate than the rest of us.

The dirty little secret is Leftists are cold and calculating only caring about implementing their socialist/progressive, anti-God and anti-American agenda.

In plain words, Leftists do not give a rat’s derriere about who gets hurt or dies as long as it helps their mission to transform America. Leftists’ ultimate goal is to get rid of the Constitution, giving government power to control every aspect of our lives, dictating how we are allowed to behave.

Thus, you can understand why Leftists seize every opportunity to move the ball towards their goal.

